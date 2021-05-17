16-year-old boy shot in arm in the Bronx: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police launched in investigation overnight after a teenager was shot in the arm in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was wounded when gunfire erupted just past 1 a.m. on Belmont Avenue, near East 187th Street, in the Belmont section.

The teen was shot in the arm and rushed to an area hospital in what police called “stable” condition.

Authorities said the suspected shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests had been made as the investigation continued Monday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

