16-year-old boy choked, stabbed during Bronx rooftop robbery: NYPD

Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two teenagers punched, choked and stabbed another teen in the Bronx during a robbery, police said.

On Oct. 8 at about 12:15 p.m., on the rooftop of a building on East 149th Street in the Bronx, a teenage suspect punched a 16-year-old boy in the face, police said. After the blow, another teenage boy placed the victim in a chokehold, and the victim was then stabbed multiple times in the back and left leg.

After the assault, the two teens ran off with the victim’s backpack, police said.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made, as of Thursday night, and police are searching for the two teens, who are between 16 and 18 years old. The suspects were both wearing dark-colored clothing, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

