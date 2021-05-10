16-year-old boy shot in the back in the Bronx

Police asked for help identifying this individual in connection with a May 4 shooting in the Bronx. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the back at a Bronx intersection, police said Sunday.

The teenage victim was standing at the intersection of East 166th Street and Sheridan Avenue late at night on May 4 when someone opened fire, hitting the teen in the lower back, officials said.

Police said the shooter fled northbound on Sheridan Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).