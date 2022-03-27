JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man choked a 16-year-old before stealing his cellphone inside a train station in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

Around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect sneaked up on the boy from behind on a staircase between the mezzanine and northbound No. 4 train platform at the Mosholu Parkway subway station, according to officials. The man put the victim in a chokehold, simulated a gun in his jacket pocket and took the boy’s cellphone before fleeing to the southbound platform of the station.

The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention at the scene, police said. They are seeking help in finding the suspect, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, light-colored pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).