16-year-old arrested, charged with murder of 13-year-old Bronx boy: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a13-year-old boy in the Bronx in July in what was called a gang-related shooting, police said.

Jaryan Elliot was on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue on Sunday, July 11 when a gunman got out of a car around 3:15 and shot the teen twice: once in the chest and once in the ankle, officials said.

“Gang violence is plaguing #NYC and has to stop,” NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison tweeted.

Elliot was the second teen killed in New York City on that day.

On Thursday, police arrested a 16-year-old male and charged him with murder, manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm. His identity is being concealed due to him being underage.

