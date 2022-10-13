CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old Bronx student was stabbed outside a Bronx school on Thursday morning during a dispute with another teen, police said.

The students, both 15, argued outside of the Bronx School for Law, Government, and Justice on East 163rd Street around 8 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The dispute escalated, with one teen attacking the other.

The victim remained conscious and alert after he was stabbed, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

School security agents and others at the school quickly apprehended the alleged stabber, officials said. A knife was recovered. Police have not publicly identified the suspect. Charges were pending as of Thursday afternoon.