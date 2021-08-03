15-year-old shot in South Bronx park: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized late Monday night after being wounded by gunfire at a South Bronx park, according to the NYPD.

The teen was shot in the leg just after 11 p.m. at the baseball bleachers at St. Mary’s Park, near the corner of East 143rd Street and Cypress Avenue in the Mott Haven section, police said.

Authorities said there was some sort of large dispute in the park and things escalated when an unknown gunman pulled out a firearm and started shooting.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).