15-year-old shot in leg on Bronx street: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Teen shot in leg on Bronx street

Surveillance video still of an individual wanted in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on a Bronx street on Feb. 10, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released surveillance images of a person wanted in connection with the shooting of a teenager on a Bronx street earlier in February, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was near the intersection of East Fordham Road and Webster Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 when an individual displayed a firearm from the backseat of a vehicle.

The individual then opened fire at the teen, striking him in the leg, authorities said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Police described his condition as “stable.”

The NYPD released surveillance footage of a person of interest they were looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Mental health services come to Bronx school as part of clinic program

Bronx public housing building has apartments as cold as 'igloos' and some hot as 'saunas'

Several suspects wanted in string of Bronx robberies

Families sue building owners over Bronx fire that killed 17

Bronx fire: New lawsuit seeks justice, aid for victims and survivors

'Bronx Sole" running club is on the move

More Bronx

Crime

Long Island dentist arrested for ghost guns: police

Brooklyn boy, grandmother both fatally poisoned

Long Island man, 20, shot dead on LIRR train at Ronkonkoma station: police

Chinatown leader talks deadly stabbing, community call for safety

Chinatown slaying suspect faces life without parole in stabbing death

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter