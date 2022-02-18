15-year-old shot in leg on Bronx street: NYPD

Surveillance video still of an individual wanted in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on a Bronx street on Feb. 10, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released surveillance images of a person wanted in connection with the shooting of a teenager on a Bronx street earlier in February, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was near the intersection of East Fordham Road and Webster Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 when an individual displayed a firearm from the backseat of a vehicle.

The individual then opened fire at the teen, striking him in the leg, authorities said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Police described his condition as “stable.”

The NYPD released surveillance footage of a person of interest they were looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).