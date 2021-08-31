15-year-old shot in both legs in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police on the scene after a teen was shot in the Bronx

Police on a basketball court after a 15-year-old was shot in the legs in Mott Haven, the Bronx on Aug. 30, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 15-year-old was shot in both legs Monday evening in the Bronx during a dispute, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. in front of the Patterson Houses NYCHA complex on Third Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

The victim was wounded in both legs when gunfire erupted after an argument with another teen, authorities said.

Video from the Citizen App showed a group of NYPD officers on a basketball court in the area while other teens watched nearby.

The child was rushed to an area hospital and police said they were in stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

NYC Restaurant Week: The Boogie Down Grind in the Bronx

Bronx senior center with damaged ceiling desperately needs repairs

More Bronx

Crime

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

R. Kelly trial day 8: Man testifies against singer in sex-trafficking trial

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

Dispute, knocked over planter, leads to chaos in Times Square amid false reports of shots fired

Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter