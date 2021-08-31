15-year-old shot in both legs in the Bronx: NYPD

Police on a basketball court after a 15-year-old was shot in the legs in Mott Haven, the Bronx on Aug. 30, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 15-year-old was shot in both legs Monday evening in the Bronx during a dispute, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. in front of the Patterson Houses NYCHA complex on Third Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

The victim was wounded in both legs when gunfire erupted after an argument with another teen, authorities said.

Video from the Citizen App showed a group of NYPD officers on a basketball court in the area while other teens watched nearby.

The child was rushed to an area hospital and police said they were in stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

