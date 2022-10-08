A 15-year-old was riding southbound on the 5 train when three men walked up to him and demanded his items while showing off a handgun. (PIX11)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old was riding southbound on the 5 train when three men walked up to him and demanded his items while showing off a handgun, police said.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, the victim was riding the 5 train at the Sexton Place and East Gunhill Road subway station. Three unknown men showed off a gun and asked for his things. the teen handed over his iPhone, AirPods valued at $1,060.

The three individuals were three men around 18-20 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.