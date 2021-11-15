15-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

Missing 15-year-old Bronx girl

Felicana Esteban, 15, was reported missing after being last seen at her Kingsbridge Heights home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Authorities have been searching for Bronx teen who went missing over the weekend, according to the NYPD.

Police identified the missing teen as 15-year-old Felicana Esteban of the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

Esteban was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at her home in an apartment building on Jerome Avenue, near East 199th Street, police said.

Authorities described the young girl as standing about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing around 110 lbs.

The NYPD released the above photo of the missing girl in hopes the public could help locate her.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

