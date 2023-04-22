THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Detectives are on the hunt for a suspect in connection to a shooting that left a teen injured Friday night in the Bronx.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m., in Claremont Park near Morris Avenue and Teller Avenue, police said. Officers were called to the scene and discovered a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest.

While they helped him, they noticed two other people nearby on a scooter, one of whom had a gun. Police say that suspect took out the gun and pointed it at officers, which in turn led to at least one cop to strike back.

Some neighbors who live and work in the area heard the shots.

“We heard a couple of shots and I had to go inside out of fear something would hit me. My friends said you don’t have to but I said no I do,” said a nearby neighbor.

One of the suspects, a 19 year old, was taken into custody, however, the other suspect is still at large.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment in what autorities described as stabe condition.