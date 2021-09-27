15-year-old boy charged with murder in Bronx teen’s stabbing death: NYPD

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing another teen to death in the Bronx, officials said Monday.

The alleged attacker has not been identified because of his age. Police charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after they arrested him on Saturday.

Officers found Ethan Borges, 17, with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen on Southern Boulevard on Sept. 15, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he died days later on Sept. 22.

An NYPD detective said Borges and the alleged attacker exchanged words before the stabbing, but it wasn’t clear what they’d talked about