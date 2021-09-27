15-year-old boy charged with murder in Bronx teen’s stabbing death: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing another teen to death in the Bronx, officials said Monday.

The alleged attacker has not been identified because of his age. Police charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after they arrested him on Saturday.

Officers found Ethan Borges, 17, with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen on Southern Boulevard on Sept. 15, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he died days later on Sept. 22.

An NYPD detective said Borges and the alleged attacker exchanged words before the stabbing, but it wasn’t clear what they’d talked about

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Video of NYC sanitation workers tossing produce from street vendor draws ire from community

Fordham Flea returns to the Bronx

11-year-old boy injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Bronx park: NYPD

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Lawmakers demand immediate repairs for Bronx NYCHA senior center

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

More Bronx

Crime

5 shot, including gunman, in police-involved shooting in Manhattan: officers

Machete attack in NJ Walmart: Man slashed in head, police say

Man attempted to storm cockpit while on JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan

Fallout from Carmine's incident continues

New claims in NYC restaurant brawl over vaccine proof

NYC prosecutors wrap up as R. Kelly sex trafficking trial moves into next stage

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter