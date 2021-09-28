14-year-old shot in ankle on Bronx street, possibly by stray bullet: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — The NYPD launched an investigation Monday afternoon in the Bronx after a 14-year-old was shot in the ankle while walking down the street, potentially by a stray bullet.

Police said it happened around 2:50 p.m. near the corner of East 228th Street and White Plains Road, in the Wakefield section.

The teen victim told cops he heard a shot and suddenly felt pain, authorities said.

He had been shot in the right ankle, according to police.

The New York Post reported the boy had just left a deli and was walking back to school when he was wounded.

The boy was taken to an area hospital by private means, officials said.

Police said the teen was listed in stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).