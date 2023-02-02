SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) – The NYPD arrested a 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot a teenager on a bus in the Bronx, police said.

The shooting happened on an MTA Bx5 bus near Story Avenue and Metcalf Avenue in the Soundview section back on Jan. 21, according to the NYPD. The 14-year-old is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy in the chest while on the bus.

The 17-year-old was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. No other passengers were hurt, according to police.

The 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment, officials said.