13-year-old shot in knee on Bronx basketball court: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A 13-year-old boy became the latest young victim of gun violence Thursday evening when he was shot on a Bronx basketball court, police said.

According to the NYPD, the gunfire rang off around 5:40 p.m. at the basketball court in the Hunts Point Playground, near the intersection of Hunts Point and Spofford avenues.

The teen was shot in the knee, authorities said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said he’s expected to survive.

It was unclear what led to the shooting or if the teen was the intended target.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

The boy is just the latest in a series of shootings with teenage victims across the city in recent weeks.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).