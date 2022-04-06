PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have arrested a 13-year-old girl in connection with a violent robbery in the Bronx that left a 76-year-old woman with a fractured hip, according to the NYPD.

The teen, who police did not identify because she is a juvenile, was charged with assault and robbery. She’s allegedly one of three purse snatchers who stole $50, a wallet, a debit card, and insurance cards.

Police said the attack on Sunday in the lobby of a building near Roberts and Hobart avenues began when one of the robbers grabbed the woman’s hair. A second robber pulled at the woman’s purse and forcibly swung the victim around, knocking her to the ground, police said. The suspects fled on foot toward Hobart Avenue.

The victim was treated at a hospital for her fractured hip. Police did not provide an update on her condition Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).