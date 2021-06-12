13-year-old boy punched, robbed in Bronx elevator: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of punching and robbing a 13-year-old boy in a Bronx elevator on May 28, 2021, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police have released photos of a man accused of punching and robbing a 13-year-old boy in the elevator of his Bronx apartment building in late May.

According to the NYPD, it happened back on the afternoon of May 28 when the unknown man followed the boy into the elevator of his building at the Forest Houses along East 166th Street, in the Morrisania section of the borough.

Once inside the elevator, the man demanded money from the boy, police said.

But when the child said he had no money, the man punched him in the face, according to authorities.

The attacker then rummaged through the teen’s pockets before stealing his iPhone and his coat, officials said.

According to police, the thief fled once the elevator opened on an unknown floor of the building.

The child sustained a bruised lip but refused medical attention, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of they man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).