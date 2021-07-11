13-year-old boy gunned down in the Bronx

Bronx

Scene of deadly Bronx shooting

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Bronx on July 11, 2021. (Citizen)

BELMONT, the Bronx — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, police said.

He was the second teen killed in New York City on Sunday.

The teen was on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue when a gunman got out of a car around 3:15 and shot the teen twice: once in the chest and once in the ankle, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier Sunday, a teen was killed in the St. Albans section of Queens.

There have been at least 795 shooting incidents so far this year with more than 900 victims compared to 612 shootings at the same time last year with 750 victims, according to the NYPD.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

In late June, the Justice Department announced plans to launch a task force to New York City to help combat gun violence.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

