13-year-old arrested in shooting of teen on Bronx basketball court: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Police on Tuesday arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a shooting last week on a Bronx basketball court that left another teen wounded in the knee, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the young suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was picked up around 3 p.m. on charges including attempted murder, assault and harassment.

While police believe the teen is the person who allegedly pulled the trigger, officials originally said they were looking for at least two other young individuals for questioning in the shooting.

According to the NYPD, gunfire erupted on Oct. 7 when a fight in the Hunts Point Playground escalated round 5:40 p.m.

The victim, also 13, was shot once in the knee and taken to an area hospital in stable condition, officials said at the time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

