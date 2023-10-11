EAST TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — More than a dozen residents were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Bronx building Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The carbon monoxide alarm went off at around 6:45 a.m. at the residential building at 800 East 180th St. in East Tremont, according to the FDNY. Thirteen people, including a 17-year-old patient, were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Most of the cases were considered non-life-threatening but the teen’s condition was not immediately clear, police said.

The building was evacuated and the incident was under control by 8:40 a.m., officials said.