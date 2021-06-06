12-year-old girl, 25-year-old man shot in the Bronx

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were shot in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

The child was struck in her left ankle and the man was hit in the right side of his chest on Wythe Place near East 171st Street shortly before 6 p.m. Both victims were hospitalized after the hooting.

Video shows three people run from the scene.

Police have asked for help identifying the persons of interest in the shooting.

There were 594 shooting incidents with 678 victims in New York City so far this year, according to NYPD data. At this point in 2020, there had been 352 shootings with 402 victims.

