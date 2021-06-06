12-year-old girl, 25-year-old man shot in the Bronx

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx shooting surveillence video

Police release surveillance video from a June 5, 2021 shooting in Mt. Eden. (NYPD)

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were shot in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

The child was struck in her left ankle and the man was hit in the right side of his chest on Wythe Place near East 171st Street shortly before 6 p.m. Both victims were hospitalized after the hooting.

Video shows three people run from the scene.

Police have asked for help identifying the persons of interest in the shooting.

There were 594 shooting incidents with 678 victims in New York City so far this year, according to NYPD data. At this point in 2020, there had been 352 shootings with 402 victims.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

