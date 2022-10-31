UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have identified the four family members killed in a Sunday morning fire in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

The victims are 12-year-old Mohamed Waleed Ahmed, 10-year-old Kalheed Waleed Ban Saleh, 22-year-old Ahmed Saleh and 10-month-old Barah Saleh.

A 21-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were also rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

On Monday evening, one of Mohamed Waleed Ahmed’s seventh-grade classmates came and left a note outside his home. Sofia De Jesus called Mohamed a great friend. “He was very smart, especially in math, and he would always help me if I had trouble,” said De Jesus. “He would always make me laugh. He was very funny.”

Neighbor Maria Martínez was also outside trying to collect belongings from her burned home next door. She and her 11-year-old daughter escaped with nothing but their pajamas.

“It was devastating,” said Martínez. “It was scary because it could’ve been my daughter. It could’ve been me.”