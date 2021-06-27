11 firefighters injured battling Bronx furniture store blaze

THE BRONX — Nearly a dozen firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Bronx furniture store on Sunday.

The four-alarm fire at 34 West Burnside Avenue broke out around 3 p.m., official said. It was under control by around 5 p.m.

Flames were found in both the cellar and the first floor.

Emergency medical services treated 11 firefighters. None of the injuries were life threatening.

There was a “significant volume of fire” when firefighters arrived on scene, Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin said. It was a labor intensive and time consuming operation to handle the blaze.

The heat and humidity made fighting the fire even worse, Jardin said.

