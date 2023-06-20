THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – No one was there to greet us at the Fordham Evangelical Lutheran Church, and its members have been having a similar experience for several Sundays now.

The congregation was shocked back in April when their deacon simply stopped showing up without explanation. Then earlier in June the doors to the church were locked.

“They talk about the pastor that they closed the door and could not worship because they are asking for a certain type of help and they don’t get it,” said Andrea Campbell, a Fordham resident.

The sudden closure of the 105-year-old church on Walton Avenue is having a ripple effect. The house of worship hosted many community events throughout the year, and its weekly food pantry, which is open on Thursdays, hangs in the balance.

Neighbor Juan Nunez said he sees at least 200 people showing up to get groceries and warm meals. People in the community say if the church cannot be saved they hope its services will still be provided.

The Metropolitan New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is trying to do just that. It operates roughly 190 congregations in the city.

“The Metropolitan New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America remains resolute in our commitment to our congregations’ spiritual well-being and growth. Throughout the years, we have provided financial and pastoral support to the Fordham Evangelical Lutheran Church, but we have come to the inevitable conclusion that administrative hurdles and insurance concerns mandate that we cease funding for the church,” a spokesperson told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

The statement went on to read the organization is also fully prepared to provide pastoral care, and numerous congregations stand ready to welcome the members of Fordham Evangelical Lutheran Church with open arms and loving hearts.

“The well-being of the congregation and its surrounding community remains our primary concern and priority for our synod. Our prayers and thoughts are with all affected by this transition as we hold firmly to our Lutheran theology, which reminds us of the constant process of reformation inherent in our faith. We remain hopeful for a smooth transition and a renewed commitment to spiritual growth within our communities,” the statement read.

Outside of the church, there are flyers asking residents to make phone calls to help save it, but some residents are bracing themselves to see it go.

“I feel sad. I didn’t expect that. It’s been here forever. I’ve been here 40 years and it’s been here longer than I have,” said Irma Camacho.