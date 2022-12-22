THE BRONX (PIX11) — More than six months after two people were found dead inside a burning car in the Bronx, police are offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Wanted poster for Steven Santiago and Jahmel Sanders (NYPD)

The bodies of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang were found in a burning car on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock Course in mid-May, police said. Parrilla died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest while Huang suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

NYPD officials previously said they’re looking for 30-year-old Jahmel Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago.

There’s up to $3,500 in award money payable by CrimeStoppers upon arrest and indictment and another $6,500 payable by the NYPD upon arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Parrilla attended Genessee Community College upstate and played basketball, his mom said.

“He wasn’t affiliated with gangs, he wasn’t into any of that stuff,” his grieving mother, Michelle Morales, previously told PIX11 News inside her East Village apartment. “Jesse was always on his career path. I never really allowed him to hang out.”

Parrilla went to middle school with Huang.

“She’s always helping,” her father, Don Huang, previously told PIX11 News. “She’s a nice girl, always smiling.”

As the search for answers continues, police have asked anyone with information to come forward. Sanders is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. Santiago is around 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).