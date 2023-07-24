EAST TREMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) – At least 10 people were injured after a minivan crashed into a bus in the Bronx Sunday evening before it caught on fire, the FDNY said.

Officials said the crash happened around 7 p.m. along East 180th Street in East Tremont. The bus careened into another car after the collision, fire officials said, as the minivan burst into flames.

The FDNY said seven people were hospitalized following the accident.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.