10 people injured in Bronx apartment fire amid freezing temps

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) — A fire tore through a Bronx apartment building early Saturday morning, injuring 10 people, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters were called to the six-story building on Grand Avenue in University Heights around 6:10 a.m. for a report of a fire on the third floor. The fire escalated to a second alarm, and more than 100 firefighters battled the blaze amid freezing cold temperatures with wind chills in the teens.

Nine civilians and one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY. Seven people were taken to hospitals and three people refused medical attention at the scene.

The fire was placed under control around 7:25 a.m. The cause remained under investigation.