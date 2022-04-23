WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — One was reported to be seriously injured after an apartment in the Bronx caught fire Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire was on the third floor of a six-story non-fireproof building in the vicinity of Holland and Burke avenues, officials said. Twelve units with 60 firefighters were dispatched at around 11 a.m., and the situation was controlled after about 40 minutes.

There was one reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two others with minor injuries were taken to a hospital, as well.

An investigation by officials is ongoing.