ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — One person was killed in an apartment fire in the Bronx that was caused by a lithium-ion battery Saturday, officials said.

The fire happened at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Olinville Avenue in the Allerton section around 4 p.m., according to the FDNY. The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

Investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by a lithium-ion battery, which can pose a severe hazard when modified or stored improperly, according to the FDNY.

“If using a lithium-ion battery, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage,” the FDNY posted on Twitter Sunday. “Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device. If a battery overheats, discontinue use immediately.”

A lithium-ion battery recently caused a five-alarm fire at Concourse Food Plaza at 2096 Grand Concourse in the Bronx on March 5, according to the fire department. Five FDNY firefighters, an EMS worker and a civilian were injured in that fire.

“It’s an extraordinary amount of damage from this single bike,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said about the Concourse Food Plaza fire. “This really shows you how incredibly serious this can be.”

More than 200 fires in New York City were connected to lithium-ion batteries in 2022, resulting in six deaths and 147 injuries, according to the New York City Council. FDNY officials previously said the rate of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries has only increased in 2023.

The New York City Council passed new legislation earlier this month to regulate lithium-ion batteries that power e-bikes. The legislation bans the sale of unregulated lithium-ion batteries in New York City. Additionally, U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres is pushing for new legislation that would establish safety standards at the federal level.

So far in 2023, New York state leads the nation in fire deaths, according to data released by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.