THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 1-month-old baby girl is in critical condition after a car flipped over on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx, according to officials.

The car was struck so hard that it flipped over onto its roof. Police said they cleared the vehicle to ensure no one else was trapped. NYPD told PIX11 News the baby was conscious and alert when removed from the car.

Police said the manhunt is on for two men who ran away from the crash. Police searched the area around Brucker Boulevard and Castle Hill Avenue, even using K-9s, but no arrests were made.

A witness said she saw one of the men running away.

“He looked like he was hurt, very hurt, but he still fled the, up the highway, he left,” said Patricia Cruz.

