$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — Did you buy a Powerball ticket this week at a Bronx deli? You could be a millionaire.
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold ad Ahmon Food Inc., a deli located at 1572 Williamsbridge Rd. in the Morris Park section, according to the New York Lottery.
The single second-prize ticket was for the Wednesday, Aug. 4 Powerball drawing.
There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot.
The winning numbers for Aug. 4 were: 05 – 21 – 32 – 36 – 58 with the Powerball being 14.
In order to win the guaranteed $1 million prize, the ticket holder must match all of the first five numbers. They could win even more if they chose to do a Power Play.
See more at the Powerball website.