$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Bronx

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Bronx del for the Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 drawing, the NY Lottery says. (Google Maps/Getty Images)

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — Did you buy a Powerball ticket this week at a Bronx deli? You could be a millionaire.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold ad Ahmon Food Inc., a deli located at 1572 Williamsbridge Rd. in the Morris Park section, according to the New York Lottery.

The single second-prize ticket was for the Wednesday, Aug. 4 Powerball drawing.

There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers for Aug. 4 were: 05 – 21 – 32 – 36 – 58 with the Powerball being 14.

In order to win the guaranteed $1 million prize, the ticket holder must match all of the first five numbers. They could win even more if they chose to do a Power Play.

