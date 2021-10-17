$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Bronx deli

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

THE BRONX — A Bronx deli sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million, New York Lottery officials announced Saturday.

The ticket was a second-prize ticket from the Oct. 15 Mega Millions drawing, officials said. It was purchased at Luna Deli on Boston Road.

A Mega Millions ticket worth $432 million was recently sold in Midtown Manhattan. The big win was New York’s second jackpot-winning ticket so far this year, after a $96 million prize was won by an Oneida County couple in February.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.