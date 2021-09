One person died Tuesday after being pinned underneath a bus, FDNY officials said.

Units responded to 2500 Johnson Avenue near the Spuyten Duyvil Creek in the Bronx at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a person pinned under a bus, officials said. The person was removed from under the bus and taken to a local hospital.

The patient was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to the FDNY.