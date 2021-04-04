1 dead, 1 injured, suspect in hospital after NYPD officers fire at gunmen in Bronx: police

THE BRONX — One person is dead and another victim and a suspect are in the hospital after NYPD officers exchanged fire with two gunmen in the Bronx Saturday night, according to authorities.

The incident took place at around 6:30 p.m. near 165th Street, College Avenue and Findlay Avenue. Three uniformed officers heard shots fired and later discovered two men with weapons discharging them, fleeing and running at the officers. Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr said in a press conference that this was caught on body-worn cameras.

WATCH as NYPD executives provide an update into tonight’s police-involved shooting with an armed suspect in the @nypd44pct. pic.twitter.com/YP0qLImwbq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 4, 2021

The officers fired at the gunmen. Cameras in the area show the gunmen fleeing westbound on 166th Street and north onto College Avenue. At that point, they encounter two more officers on foot. They than tossed their guns under a nearby van and were taken into custody by the officers.

The weapons were later recovered by the crime scene unit, Lehr said.

Below are the two firearms recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/gVKPe9Jpg0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 4, 2021

A man initially being chased by the gunmen was struck multiple times and eventually died from his injuries. One of the gunmen was struck once and has been taken to a hospital. An innocent bystander was struck in the arm, given aide by the officers and taken to the hospital for surgery.

The investigation is still ongoing. No information has been released regarding the identities of the shooters or the victims. Charges are still pending for the suspects in custody.