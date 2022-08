THE BRONX (PIX11) — One person died and another was injured amid reports of a tree falling into a Bronx pool, officials said Monday.

Members of the FDNY rushed to a pool on Palisade Avenue near Kappock Street on Monday around 1:35 p.m., a spokesperson said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

