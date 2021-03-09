1 civilian dead, 5 firefighters hurt in Bronx apartment fire: FDNY

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Bronx apartment fire

One person is dead and four firefighters were injured when a fire broke out in the Bronx March 9, 2021 (Citizen App)

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — One person was killed and five firefighters were injured when a blaze broke out at a Bronx apartment building Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were called responded to a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the vicinity of West 165 Street and Anderson Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood around 12:30 p.m.

About 33 unit and 138 fire and EMS members arrived to the scene to find heavy smoke as the blaze extended to the fifth floor, FDNY officials said.

One civilian was found on the fifth floor of the building and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarocco. Their identity has not been released.

Five firefighters were treated for minor injuries, FDNY officials said.

Footage from Citizen App shows heavy smoke coming from the upper floors of building as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect the number of people injured. FDNY officials initially said four firefighters were hurt.

