1 assaulted, 2 others shot during dispute in the Bronx: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Three people were injured, two of them shot, during an altercation in the Bronx Tuesday morning, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of East 194 Street and Marion Avenue in the Fordham Manor neighborhood just after 9 a.m., authorities said.

The two victims, who police sources said are related, got into a dispute with the suspect at the location.

During the dispute, the suspect pistol-whipped one of the victims and a physical altercation ensued, police said.

Gunfire erupted during the fight, according to police sources. 

The suspect was shot in the right leg, and one of the victims was shot in the right hand, sources said.

The suspect was taken into custody. He and the two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, fire officials said. 

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the altercation were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx Night Market celebrates Halloween

Unsung civil rights pioneer seeks to clear name

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

Shootout outside Bronx elementary school amid NYC youth gun violence crisis

First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Bronx school, thanks teachers for working hard amid pandemic

More Bronx

Crime

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter