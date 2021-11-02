Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Three people were injured, two of them shot, during an altercation in the Bronx Tuesday morning, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of East 194 Street and Marion Avenue in the Fordham Manor neighborhood just after 9 a.m., authorities said.

The two victims, who police sources said are related, got into a dispute with the suspect at the location.

During the dispute, the suspect pistol-whipped one of the victims and a physical altercation ensued, police said.

Gunfire erupted during the fight, according to police sources.

The suspect was shot in the right leg, and one of the victims was shot in the right hand, sources said.

The suspect was taken into custody. He and the two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the altercation were not immediately disclosed.