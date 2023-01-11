BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A local beauty salon has partnered with a community champion in the Bronx to empower people battling cancer.

When Annette Casper de Jesus’ beloved uncle battled lung cancer years ago, the pain was overwhelming, so she launched into action. The retired UPS worker is now helping deliver love to cancer survivors in her Bronx neighborhood by helping them find support and a spa day.

Casper de Jesus is known as “Captain A” in her neighborhood. When her uncle got cancer, it propelled her to start a support group for cancer fighters and families. It began with a handful of women in her Belmont neighborhood, but now it has grown into a nonprofit called Captain A Fighting the War on Cancer. They coordinate events every month.

Cancer survivor Bianca Colon, who helps coordinate the events, says the makeovers are very uplifting. Casper de Jesus says it’s all about paying it forward. Carmen Oquendo lost her husband to liver cancer this past summer and says it feels good to be with other families impacted by cancer.

Stylists and volunteers give their time to make people feel special and let them know they are not alone. The next event will be just before Valentine’s Day in Manhattan. Ten cancer survivors will be pampered, and there’s still room available. If you want more information, email dejesusannette68@gmail.com