Bronx mom arrested after cocaine found in her baby’s diaper bag: police

More than 25 oz. of cocaine was discovered in a woman’s baby diaper bag in Coxsackie, NY (NY State Police)

COXSACKIE, N.Y. — A Bronx woman was arrested in upstate New York after authorities found cocaine hidden in a baby diaper bag during a traffic stop, officials said.

State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 87 in the town of Coxsackie for a traffic violation just before noon Tuesday, authorities said.

During the stop, investigation determined Shante Pleasant, 33, did not have a valid driver’s license.

A vehicle inventory was conducted prior to towing, and troopers found 25.3 ounces of cocaine concealed in her baby’s diaper bag, according to officials.

Pleasant had been traveling with her 13-year-old and 7-month-old daughters in the vehicle, authorities said.

The children were turned over to a relative, police said.

Pleasant was taken into custody where she faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

