

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two Bronx men were arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting witnessed by an FDNY marshal on Thursday, officials said.

Jaquan Morant, 27, and Sebastian Santos, 18, were also charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Three FDNY fire marshals were in Parkchester, investigating an arson case when one of them went to move his car, officials said. The fire marshal saw two men up the block, one with his arm up, according to authorities. The fire marshal heard four to five shots fired, so he took cover behind his marked FDNY vehicle, officials said.

The fire marshal then confronted the two suspects with his firearm drawn, video of the incident shows. The two other fire marshals also arrived to provide assistance, authorities said.

The shooting suspects were searched, and officials said a glock was recovered. The NYPD was called to take the suspects into police custody.

