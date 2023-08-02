Police responding to a shooting involving an off-duty officer in the Bronx on Aug. 2, 2023, police sources said. (credit: AIR11)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police and first responders descended on a Bronx neighborhood on Wednesday following a shooting that involved an off-duty police officer, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting happened on Fteley Avenue, near 172nd Street, according to sources. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or the nature of the off-duty officer’s involvement.

Video from AIR11 showed one person who appeared to be in a police uniform being moved around on a stretcher.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.