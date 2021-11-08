Bronx program shelters formerly incarcerated with supervision sentences

A youth supportive housing program for men and women transforming lives in the Bronx was awarded $200,000 to expand.

Five Mualimmak said the space on Tinton Avenue looks like any other Bronx building. But instead, it’s a place of hope and healing for five young men trying to change their lives, he said.

Mualimmak is one of five New Yorkers who won part of a $1 million prize for making a difference in his community.

He founded the Youth Anti-Prison Project, a program in the Bronx that helps train, support and house young adults ages 18 to 25 serving multi-year community supervision sentences.

Mualimmak said he knows how hard it is to survive after prison; he was incarcerated for twelve years and in solitary confinement for five of them. He created this program ten years ago.

“It’s not about second chances, our young people don’t even get a first chance,” said Mualimmak.

He’s now made it his life’s mission to help other formerly incarcerated men and women stay out of prison and get back into society. He has three buildings in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Mualimmak was one of several winners of what’s called the David Prize, sponsored by the Walentas foundation of Brooklyn. It gives five extraordinary New Yorkers $200,000 every year.

Maulimmak has plans to expand.

