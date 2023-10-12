THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Bronx Night Market will shut down after its last day at the end of October, organizers announced Thursday.

The event ran for seven years in Fordham Plaza. Organizers cited challenges with getting sponsorships for Bronx-based experiences and security concerns as some of the reasons the event won’t continue after 2023.

“It’s been a hurdle that’s hindered our mission to boost the Bronx’s cultural tapestry and economic vitality,” organizers said. “The unique setting of Fordham Plaza, while historic, posed safety challenges for our team and vendors. We want the best for them and for you, our beloved community.”

The grand finale for the Bronx Night Market will be held on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find out more information and RSVP here.

