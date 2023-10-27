BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx mother has been charged with attempted murder and attempted manslaughter after her toddler was hospitalized earlier this year, police said Friday.

Tajahnae Brown, 23, allegedly gave her 3-year-old seizure medication, which caused her child to overdose, police said.

The child was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in critical condition on May 2. After the hospital staff ran a blood test, it was revealed that the child had toxic poisoning due to the medication, police said.

Brown was arrested at the hospital and formally charged on Friday, according to the NYPD.

