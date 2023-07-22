BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A mother was stabbed in the Bronx near 175th Steet and Arthur Avenue on Friday night, the NYPD said.

At 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call of a dispute between three females, it was there first responders found a 39-year-old female with a stab to her torso.

The mother was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx via EMS in critical condition, the NYPD said.

Two females were taken into police custody, and charges are currently pending the NYPD said.

According to one police source familiar with the matter the three females, all mothers, got into a fight after their kids got into a dispute. The females all interjected which ultimately lead to the 39-year-old female getting stabbed.

The 39-year-old mother is in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, the NYPD said.

