MELVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx mother left her 7-year-old daughter alone in a hotel pool while she drank cocktails at the bar, eventually finding the girl floating lifeless in the water, authorities said.

Erica Baez, 41, was indicted Tuesday for second-degree manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the death of her daughter, Katlyn Pineda.

Katlyn was found unresponsive in the pool at the Marriott in Melville on Long Island on Jan. 13, 2022, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. The girl remained hospitalized for more than a year until her death on May 1, 2023, Suffolk County police said.

Baez was a guest at the Marriot, staying with her boyfriend, her 5-month-old son, and her 7-year-old daughter, authorities said. The boyfriend had left the hotel in the morning to go to work.

Later that afternoon, Baez allegedly asked hotel staff to open the gate for the indoor pool. The hotel staff told Baez she was required to remain with her daughter at all times since there wasn’t a lifeguard on duty.

However, Baez allegedly left her daughter alone in the pool while she sat at the hotel bar eating and drinking an alcoholic cocktail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

After about 30 minutes, Baez returned to the pool to check on her daughter, then allegedly left her again to return to the hotel room where her 5-month-old son had also been left unsupervised, authorities said.

After that, Baez allegedly returned to the hotel bar for a second alcoholic cocktail. More than 30 minutes later, Baez went to check on her daughter in the pool. That’s when the mother found her daughter floating lifeless in the water, authorities said.

Baez “removed her shoes and socks and set aside her phone” before pulling her daughter from the pool, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Katlyn was pulseless and in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived. Medics were able to restart her heart, but her brain suffered irreversible damage due to a lack of oxygen, authorities said.

Baez allegedly told first responders that she had only left her daughter alone in the pool for five minutes.

Katlyn died more than a year later on May 1 after she became septic, authorities said. She had been kept alive by a ventilator and a feeding tube.

“The alleged actions of this defendant were selfish, senseless and heartless,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “We are going to do everything we can to ensure that justice is served for little Katlyn, whose short life ended too soon.”

Baez is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 24.