MELVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx girl who was found unresponsive after she was left unattended in a hotel pool has died after spending more than a year in a coma, police said.

Katlyn Pineda was 7 years old when she was found unresponsive in the pool at the Marriott in Melville on Long Island on Jan. 13, 2022, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Katlyn remained in a coma until she died from her injuries on May 1, 2023, police said.

The young girl had been left unattended in the hotel pool by her mother, according to police. Her mother, 41-year-old Erica Baez, was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Baez was scheduled to be arraigned in court in Suffolk County on Tuesday.