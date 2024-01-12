BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx man will spend five to 10 years in prison for suffocating his 7-week-old son with pillows, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced on Friday.

“This child had barely begun his life when his father cruelly ended it, placing pillows on top of the tiny boy until he couldn’t breathe,” Clark said.

Teshawn Watkins, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter during jury selection for his trial on Dec. 5, 2023. Watkins also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for hitting the baby’s mother while she was pregnant with their child, according to court documents.

Investigators said Watkins used pillows to “quiet” his son, Kassem, because he would not stop crying.

Watkins will also receive five years of post-release supervision.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.