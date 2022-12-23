THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx.

A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a robbery crew that targeted victims coming out of Manhattan clubs, often when they’d had too much to drink.

The NYPD Chief of Detectives announced Thursday at least six people have fatally overdosed while being robbed, with a total of 26 people drugged.

The source said a different crew was apparently focused on gay nightclubs in Hell’s Kitchen, where at least three overdose deaths have been reported.

“There are definitely two, separate robbery crews operating,” the source told PIX11 News. “The guys who are primarily in the gay clubs are one crew. Kenwood Allen is part of another crew.”

The NYPD Chief of Detectives, James Essig, announced Thursday Allen was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in the overdose deaths and robberies of two men, both of them found on the Lower East Side. One man died in March and the other in late July.

“He has 17 priors [arrests],” Essig said of Allen, “most of which include grand larcenies and burglaries.”

The commanding officer of the Manhattan South Homicide Squad, Lt. Dave Leonardo, told reporters the robbery crews were offering cigarettes—or drugs—to people coming out of nightclubs.

“It looks like the narcotics are laced with multiple narcotics that were purchased over the black web,” Lt. Leonardo said. “There was a mix of lidocaine, fentanyl, and cocaine. We believe the lidocaine is really what had the effect on incapacitating people.”

PIX11 News previously reported that two apparent victims of club druggings, social worker Julio Ramirez and political consultant John Umberger, both had lidocaine and fentanyl in their systems when toxicology testing was done.

Allen is charged with murder in the deaths of two, other men in downtown Manhattan. Now, he’s being looked at for the two overdose victims found in the Bronx.